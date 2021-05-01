Leonard Adkins shares decades of Appalachian Trail experience with younger readers (copy)

The book concludes with chapters on equipment and ethics of hiking, a discussion of thru-hikers, animals that may be encountered along the trail, and the trail’s future, challenged by its own popularity and environmental issues.

In the style of the “All About” series of books, it is illustrated throughout by drawings by recent University of William & Mary graduate Kirsten Halvorsen, not by photos or modern graphics, including the colorful cover illustration of Roanoke County’s rocky landmark and the ridges beyond looking toward the Roanoke Valley.

The “All About” series of books by Blue River Press include 20 titles about places and people geared to older elementary-school to middle-school-aged children. Other subjects include former President Barack Obama, Helen Keller, Winston Churchill, Steph Curry, Yellowstone National Park and the Great Lakes.

Adkins said his goal in writing the book is to emphasize that “the Appalachian Trail is there for EVERYONE, no matter their age or fitness and that it can be appreciated on so many different levels.”