Let's play two
Related to this story
Most Popular
- Updated
Maia Chaka’s history-making climb up the ranks as a football referee reached the pinnacle Friday when the NFL announced she has become the first Black woman to become a league official.
Marie March will run for the Republican nomination to succeed Del. Nick Rush.
Roanoke, New River Valley to host mass clinics as part of state effort to roll out new Johnson & Johnson vaccine
Clinics in Roanoke and the New River Valley will administer 13,000 doses of the J&J vaccine.
A Greensboro man is recovering after an "intense" encounter with a wild animal on Saturday.
A recreational sport is pingpong. Horseshoes. Bowling. Your 8-year-old’s Little League game.
8,000 doses go into mostly the right arms after system error invited wrong people to mass clinic in Roanoke
A system flaw in the state's centralized system invited some people to jump the line in getting their vaccine this weekend during a mass vaccination clinic at Berglund Center. The local health director said most of the 8,000 doses went to eligible people, but a glitch was discovered in filters with the new system.
It is the last of the county's four high schools yet to get a modern update.
- Updated
The CDC has released long-awaited guidance that says vaccinated people can gather with other vaccinated people indoors without wearing a mask or social distancing.
A woman who videotaped herself sexually abusing her boyfriend while he was dying from a heroin overdose has been ordered to serve 16 years in prison.
Last summer, as the pandemic forced many to stay at home, 12-year-old Eli Chapman was busy building one.