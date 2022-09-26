 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter: Headline could have better respected queen

I was appalled at the headline of the Sept. 9 edition of The Roanoke Times: “Queen Dead at 96”!

Not at the news of Queen Elizabeth’s death, but at the choice of a word in the headline: “Dead.” Such a cold and uncaring word. Certainly, the editor(s) of The Roanoke Times have a better command of the English language. Certainly, they could have utilized a much “softer” and more caring word. How about “Dies”? It seems to me that we should show some compassion and respect for our friends and greatest allies "across the pond.” TCH, TCH, TCH.

My prayers go out to her family and the all Brits on their loss. 

James W. Holtman, Salem

