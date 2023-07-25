Where is the United Nations?

The UN seems to have become a non-entity in the world of regional wars around the globe, particularly the Russian aggression against Ukraine.

First, why did the UN allow the Russians in 2014, literally, to walk into Crimea with hardly a shot fired! The reason being is that the UN doesn't have the armed forces to repel aggression by dictators. This is the first thing that needs to be fixed. The democratic countries must support and build a viable readied army to respond to unfettered aggression that Putin seems intent on.

Second, except for Trump and his MAGA sycophants and ignorance of fact followers, Ukraine would have had the armory to meet the Russian aggression at Belarus's border.

Third, why did the UN do nothing when it was clear the Russians were amassing forces in Belarus? See above. The UN should have had tanks matching the Russians on the border of Ukraine. It is in my experience with bullies that if you confront them with strength they back down wether it involves the playground or the international scene.

Fourth, why was Russia still able to be in charge of the Security Counsel in the UN? There needs to be an amendment to the UN charter that states any aggression of one country against another then that country should be kicked off the Security Counsel permanently, replaced by UN countries that follow the charter.

The UN was established to keep peace in the world in the nuclear age. Without a substantial, standing army to take care of these hotspots, Ukraine being the hottest due to Putin's bullying, empty threat to the West to use nuclear weapons if necessary is clearly the time for the UN to step in. But now that we are so deep in this conflict, I offer this cease fire solution for the UN.

Split Crimea in two like the Korean peninsula with a UN force in between, giving both countries access to the Black Sea. Allow Russia to keep part of Eastern Ukraine since they are established there.

Russia is using the same aggression the USA used almost 200 years ago against Mexico. Perhaps the solution there is to give Texas back to Mexico and USA keeps California.

