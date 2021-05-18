Letters to the Editor

Thank you for the letter regarding General Lee’s attitude and behavior to slaves (“The parts of Lee that were ignored,” March 29).

You see similar horrifying stories in memoirs and bios; Landon Carter comes to mind. Contemporary books by African Americans such as “Incidents in the Life of a Slave Girl” by Harriet Jacobs reveal that many slaves didn’t take these atrocities passively, but fought back, bringing further punishments down on their heads and bodies.

The ordinary person of today who accepts and respects others cannot really fathom these acts, anymore than we can comprehend those who crucified Jesus Christ, or war crimes, or jailers at Guantanamo — or those who abuse children.

But we still have socially unacceptable behavior that we need to address, not just by punishing past instances but by exploring the reasons for hidebound prejudicial opinions and ways to teach control of rage.

For those who find some good in people of the past, or study history, if our heroes have feet of clay, we are still enjoined by that same Jesus, to love them. As Martin Luther King, Jr. said, we may not like them, but we should love them.

Pernie Forehand, Vinton

