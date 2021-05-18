Letters to the Editor

Thank you for the letter regarding General Lee’s attitude and behavior to slaves (“The parts of Lee that were ignored,” March 29).
You see similar horrifying stories in memoirs and bios; Landon Carter comes to mind. Contemporary books by African Americans such as “Incidents in the Life of a Slave Girl” by Harriet Jacobs reveal that many slaves didn’t take these atrocities passively, but fought back, bringing further punishments down on their heads and bodies.
The ordinary person of today who accepts and respects others cannot really fathom these acts, anymore than we can comprehend those who crucified Jesus Christ, or war crimes, or jailers at Guantanamo — or those who abuse children.
But we still have socially unacceptable behavior that we need to address, not just by punishing past instances but by exploring the reasons for hidebound prejudicial opinions and ways to teach control of rage.
For those who find some good in people of the past, or study history, if our heroes have feet of clay, we are still enjoined by that same Jesus, to love them. As Martin Luther King, Jr. said, we may not like them, but we should love them.
Pernie Forehand, Vinton
Minnix sounds like many white Americans
In answering his own question, “Do black lives really matter?” (May 3 commentary) Fuzzy Minnix says, “before you call me a Grand Dragon from the Ku Klux Klan or the world’s biggest racist,” the answer is yes, they do. But a person doesn’t have to be either of those things to harbor racist sentiments.
Minnix goes on to say that “there has always been racism and always will be because some whites will always hate Blacks, and some Blacks will always hate whites.” This reduces racism to a matter of temperament in people of any race, overlooking the legitimate grievances of Black Americans concerning, among other things, treatment by the police.
He falsely suggests that the Black Lives Matter protests devolved into riots, first by asking a rhetorical question —”Why do peaceful protests suddenly become a riot? — and later by putting quotes around “peaceful protests,” as if this characterization is a lie.
According to mainstream news sources, 15 to 26 million people in the U.S. participated in the demonstrations, 93% of which were entirely peaceful. Moreover, the violence was often committed by police or counter-protesters against the protesters.
Having discredited the protests, Minnix then disparages Black protesters, however peaceful. He misinterprets the BLM slogan to mean that Black people see themselves as special: “But are they the only lives that matter?”
The point of BLM, obviously, is that Black people’s lives matter TOO. He says that “of all races, none has ever suffered the way the Native Americans did,” meaning, it seems, that not only are Black people unremarkable in their suffering, but they have suffered less than Native Americans and so should stop their complaining.
And finally, he condemns Black people as hypocrites for saying Black Lives Matter but not protesting the taking of Black lives through abortion (a wide swing, since this criticism applies to people of every race).
No, Minnix doesn’t sound like a Grand Dragon. But in describing millions of Black people as self-absorbed, whiny, and hypocritical, and reducing their desire for justice and fairness to “a big truck load of male bovine excretion,” he sounds like too many white Americans who mistake their prejudice for the moral high ground.
H. Scott Butler, Blacksburg
Vote Sara Bohn for District A
A vote for Sara Bohn for District A, Board of Supervisors of Montgomery County, is a vote for experience.
The BOS “sets the annual budget and tax rates, enacts legislation governing the County and its citizens, sets policies and oversees their implementation.” How does one prepare for such wide-ranging responsibility?
Of course, life experience helps. Sara Bohn is 54 years old and has served well in her first term on the Board. But her education and job experience seem amazingly appropriate to the planning and budgeting and balancing of diverse needs of individuals and groups that is required of Supervisors. She earned two college degrees: Bachelor of Science in Mechanical Engineering and Master of Business Administration, both at Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute. And she has applied her skills and experience in analyzing and organizing in three fields of employment.
First, she worked for more than a decade as a process engineer with companies in in Massachusetts, Connecticut, and Switzerland, and, after moving to Virginia in 1991, at GE Industrial Systems in Salem—after first teaching Math for a semester at Danville Community College and Piedmont Governor’s School for Mathematics.
Second, she turned her knowledge and skill in understanding process and people to a career as a financial planner. Over the next decade and more, she worked with several financial planning firms in Blacksburg and Christiansburg, moving up through the ranks as she had done in her engineering career. And, in the midst of all that, she found time to teach a semester class on Personal Financial Planning at Virginia Tech in 2014, and she still stays active as a financial planner part-time in her own business.
But, third, she is now putting her education and experience in the service of non-profit organizations, assisting others to meet their basic needs and flourish in their communities. She served as Deputy Director for Habitat for Humanity of the New River Valley from 2018 -2020 and now serves as Executive Director of the United Way of the New River Valley.
Such a wealth of experience in a Supervisor is extraordinary, and Sara Bohn uses it well to speak for and with those she represents.
Elizabeth Struthers Malbon, Blacksburg
What’s happening?
First they print Robert Benne’s well-written, very timely and intelligent letter that clearly espouses anti-hate, then comes Fuzzy Minnix and Robert Weers’ letters basically voicing the same philosophy. WOW!
Could Brian Kelley have had an epiphany, realizing that their one-way only political diatribe is costing them big bucks?
Yes, Mr. Benne, I and thousands like me, are tired of it all. We would treasure the return of a news source that actually REPORTED news for a change instead of championing the party that espouses the misbegotten and purely BS theory that Big Brother (the government) will take care of you.
I don’t think so.
Doris Turvey Hansel, Salem