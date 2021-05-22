LETTERS0523

As the most powerful nation on earth, we not only have the ability but the moral obligation to assist impoverished countries in this crisis.

The bipartisan Girls LEAD Act introduced on June 2, 2020 will enforce measures to increase young women’s’ education and involvement in the government.

This will decrease the likelihood of child marriages, violence against women, and promote the creation and maintenance of democratic societies. Please reach out to your congressmen today in support of the Girls LEAD Act and find more information at borgenproject.org.

Sources;The Borgen Project — Downsize Poverty CDC COVID Data Tracker

Megan Williams, Salem

Throw out deck of race cards

Answer to Leonard Pitts March 24 column. When can we stop blaming every single thing on race? The spa shooter already stated that he killed those people because he frequented those establishments due to his sex addiction, and if he was there because of a sex addiction, then they were doing something other than innocent massages. He was targeting sex workers in a sexual massage establishment.