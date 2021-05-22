LETTERS0523

Currently the Roanoke Valley Resouce Authority is paving over what was up until recently their “trash train” tracks.
RVRA has been moving trash via train for decades from Roanoke County, through Montgomery County and back into the landfill in Roanoke County off Bradshaw Road which extends through both counties.
RVRA could bring trash to the landfill through Roanoke County, but they have decided Roanoke residents shouldn’t be subject to this nuisance when they could pass this impact off on Montgomery County residents, who by the way, don’t use the landfill.
Until this new road is built (where the railroad tracks were) waste water and rock trucks travel our end of Bradshaw Road in Montgomery County.
A road that has numerous twists and turns and single lane bridges. A road not made for these trucks.
The impact of this situation on Montgomery County residents is nothing but negative.
Instead of hearing one train a day, we will be subject to 100-150 passes a day of 18 wheelers hauling Roanoke’s trash through our neighborhood so they don’t have to haul it through Roanoke neighborhoods. Those trucks will also congest I-81 with more tractor trailer traffic.
In no world I’m aware of, is 100 trucks a day less invasive, better for the environment, or quieter than one train a day. RVRA, with this decision, has ruined the quality of life for Montgomery County residences along the Bradshaw Road corridor. The noise and air pollution is going to dramatically increase (they didn’t do any environmental impact studies).
I have heard RVRA representatives say repeatedly they want to be good neighbors. But good neighbors don’t drag their trash through their neighbor’s yard because it is more convenient. Or subject their neighbors to more pollution and a dramatic change to the rural living many people in this area love.
This decision is RVRA deciding they would rather ruin the quality of life for Montgomery County residents than their own residents.
Dan Mirolli, Elliston
The importance of a girl’s education
After over a year of living in a pandemic, the United States is beginning to develop hope due to the efficient distribution of the COVID-19 vaccine.
The United States was arguably the most well-equipped with funds and resources in the world to combat the COVID-19 pandemic yet has lost over 550,000 lives as of March 2021.
COVID-19 has presented even more of a variety of problems in impoverished countries. Their lack of resources and lack of ability to social distance and follow the guidelines to prevent the spread of COVID-19 has been extremely consequential.
On top of being consumed by a deadly disease, impoverished countries have seen nearly 743,000,000 adolescent girls being forced out of schools along with the 132,000,000 of girls already out of school. Additionally, 12,000,000 girls under the age of 18 get married annually and between 2020 and 2025, 2,500,000 more will be at risk of child marriage.
As the most powerful nation on earth, we not only have the ability but the moral obligation to assist impoverished countries in this crisis.
The bipartisan Girls LEAD Act introduced on June 2, 2020 will enforce measures to increase young women’s’ education and involvement in the government.
This will decrease the likelihood of child marriages, violence against women, and promote the creation and maintenance of democratic societies. Please reach out to your congressmen today in support of the Girls LEAD Act and find more information at borgenproject.org.
Sources;The Borgen Project — Downsize Poverty CDC COVID Data Tracker
Megan Williams, Salem
Throw out deck of race cards
Answer to Leonard Pitts March 24 column. When can we stop blaming every single thing on race? The spa shooter already stated that he killed those people because he frequented those establishments due to his sex addiction, and if he was there because of a sex addiction, then they were doing something other than innocent massages. He was targeting sex workers in a sexual massage establishment.
Every single race and ethnicity has sex workers. That some of those people were Asian (and all of them weren’t) has nothing to do with it. The fact that Covid was labeled the “Chinese Flu” had nothing to do with it. It did come from China, just like Chinese food, Chinese checkers and Chinese porcelain. Nothing in the term “Chinese Flu” gives the faintest hint of a command or incentive to harm Asians. And if anyone thinks it does, then they have some very poor reasoning skills and very poor mental acuity.
You can’t attribute intelligence, reasoning, behavior and character to race. Every race and ethnicity has some very bad apples, and they’re going to do very bad things. And every race or ethnicity has some extremely wonderful people who are going to do extraordinarily good things. You can’t attribute mental illness to race. All races, all ethnicities, have some people with mental illness. And let’s face facts, all races and all ethnicities have some people who are just downright evil.
People of all races and all ethnicities kill people. They do it because they are broken and need to be fixed, or be isolated from society for safety. He was apparently very mentally ill, a lot of people knew it and nothing was done about it. We need to throw out that deck of race cards, they cause way more problems than they fix, and the entire purpose of dealing out the race card is to avoid fixing the real problem, while creating a more advantageous scenario for the persons who are shuffling the deck.
Cindy Akers,
Christiansburg
Vaccination of others does matter
The answer to Wisconsin Sen. Ron Johnson’s dismissive question (“Sen. Johnson on others getting shots: ‘What do you care?,’” April 24) about COVID-19 vaccination, is well understood and has been widely noted in public media.
Put simply, the answer is that the greater the number of unvaccinated people available for a virus to infect, the greater the threat of contagion and the opportunity for variants to emerge. This concept would be easily grasped by a school child.
The threat of new variants is that they may include some immune to our vaccines, or some more contagious or deadly, or all of the above.
Health authorities report that one COVID-19 variant, B.1.1.7, is already the most common cause of Covid-19 infection.
The authorities say the B.1.1.7 strain is 50-to-60% more contagious, results in 67% more deadly cases, and is responsible for the currently increasing hospitalization of younger adults. (New York Times, April 25).
Bob Crawford, Roanoke