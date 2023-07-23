On Saturday, July 15, Downtown Blacksburg, Inc. presented the annual Art at the Market event. This popular annual Art show and sidewalk exposition of unique works featured abstract acrylics, collage, flowers, wood, still life, photography, and metal work. Mimosas and breakfast plates were available from downtown business Champs Sports Bar. Children’s activities were provided by The Art Factory. Live music was provided by Fats Holler and MA’AM.

Brian Holcombe and Laura Higgins from the Moss Arts served as the judges for the show this year. Brian Holcombe is curator for the Moss Arts Center. With visual arts experience spanning nearly two decades, curator, artist, and educator Brian Holcombe joined the Moss Arts Center as its curator in 2021, leading the center’s year-round program of art exhibitions and related educational and engagement activities in its galleries and public spaces.

Laura Higgins is the exhibitions program manager for the Moss center.

Working in Atlanta, then New York, manager Laura brings over 20 years of creativity and skill to the galleries at the Moss. Laura joined the team in 2022 and works to bring the community together through the arts.

Art at the Market was presented by Downtown Blacksburg, Inc. with sponsoring support from New River Art and Fiber, Moss Arts Center, Matrix Gallery, New River Osteopathy, and Steve Jacobs.

Prizes were awarded in two categories as follows- two dimensional and three dimensional works.

2-D category:

1st: LAC Studio—Lisa Acciai

2nd: Blake Gore Miniature Art

3rd: Douglas Cave

Honorable Mention: Kelsie Brumet

3-D category:

1st: Charity Hall Designs

2nd: DSF Ceramics

3rd: Anvil Fire and Time

Honorable Mention: Jack of All Creative

Winners received ribbons and checks: first place $100, second place $50 and third place $25.

