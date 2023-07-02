More than 400 high school juniors recently spent the week of June 18-24 on the campus of Radford University to participate in the American Legion’s Boys State program, which teaches kids about their state government and how to be a good citizen.

Part of this annual event has been a yearly food drive to support Radford-Fairlawn Daily Bread, a nonprofit organization that provides a hot lunchtime meal Monday through Friday for anyone who wants or needs one, as well as providing the Meals on Wheels program for homebound seniors in Radford and Fairlawn.

On check-in day, Boys State participants and their families carted boxes and bags of nonperishable food to the RFDB tent near RU's Peters Hall. The boys contributed 1,116 cans of food, plus hundreds of boxes of pasta, sauces, rice and more.

“It was an awesome day for Radford-Fairlawn Daily Bread as we collected so many cans of food, and other food items, and lots of paper products as well from the 400 boys attending Boy’s State,” said RFDB board member Peggy Taylor. “Thanks to all the amazing boys and to our volunteers and board members and families who worked hard on campus and at RFDB and helped make it so successful again!”

June 2023 marked the 80th session of the American Legion’s Virginia Boys State, where the students “cultivate leadership skills and develop pride in American citizenship,” according to the organization’s website. Over the course of the weeklong residential program, participants take part in a wide variety of activities that teach the workings of government at all levels, and have a chance to take part in several recreational offerings as well.

Radford-Fairlawn Daily Bread has been providing free meals to hungry people for decades. The organization began serving a lunchtime meal in its dining room in 1992, and took over the Meals on Wheels program in 2006, when it was at risk of closure. To learn more, visit www.radfordfairlawndailybread.org.

For more information about Virginia Boys State, go to www.vaboysstate.org.

- The Roanoke Times