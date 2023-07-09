A scream of Maloproperty indecisions

I admit that I am a logophile — a person who loves words. And sometimes I enjoy the wrong word better than the right one.

A few days ago, a national news correspondent announced to the world that a prominent politician accused of legal misdeeds had been arranged in court. If that were true, arrangement might become a greater detergent to wrongdoing than prison incorporation.

In Richard Sheridan’s 1775 play “The Rivals,” a character named Mrs. Malaprop uses words that do not have the meaning she intends but that sound similar to words that do.

My awareness of and deliberate use of malapropisms probably began in my youth when my mother invited a neighbor, who did not have a car, to ride with us to a distant church meeting. The dear lady said, “I would love to go with you, but I don’t want to protrude on you.” She went anyway. Another friend, who never learned from her mistakes, believed that divinity treats us all equally; she frequently proclaimed that “God is no respectable person.” And when she considered a matter where she suspected the presence of unknown motivations, she routinely declared “there is more to this beneath the eye.”

I especially enjoy hearing someone who likes to use big words, a sesquipedalian orator, employ a malapropism which changes the meaning. Senator Sam Ervin enjoyed telling about a minister who prided himself on his vocabulary. One Sunday, after introducing a guest speaker to his congregation with flowery language, the pastor turned to the guest and exhorted him by saying, “Speak up now; the agnostics in here are terrible.”

As the mistake of the news correspondent indicates, and as Archie Bunker reminded us, we are not inflammable. So if you detect an error in this writing, I hope you will not cast dispersions on me.

— Joseph Maxwell, a reader in Roanoke