On any given holiday, people often ask me if my son is coming to visit. Unless it’s Thanksgiving or Christmas, the answer is “no.” Some of them then like to tell me he’s not a “good son” because he doesn’t visit more. I don’t know what a “good son” is supposed to be.

All I know is that the description seems loaded with expectations his father and I don’t have for him. I grew up watching a lot of TV and I thought that in functional families, people stuck together like glue, and the children adored their parents unconditionally.

As I’ve gotten older, I’ve discovered that nearly every family is “functional” — whether it functions well or not — and what that looks like means different things to different people, according to their personalities, expectations and needs. As it happens, lots of phone calls and texts seems to work just fine for us.

In fact, I told my son many years ago I didn’t want him to visit me if he didn’t feel like it, and that will apply even to Thanksgiving and Christmas, if he and his wife (if he has one) think it’s best for their own family. I will miss him, but there are plenty of other days in the year to get together.

Here’s the thing: from the moment he was born, my son had dreams and plans for himself, and it makes us proud and happy to see him achieve them, especially since, as an only child, he may have to eventually put some of them aside to tend to our needs. And I’m pretty sure he will. That’s because while I don’t know if my son is a “good son,” I know he is a good person, and that’s plenty “good” enough for me.

— Betsy Biesenbach, a reader in Roanoke