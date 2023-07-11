Many great advancements and one baffling mystery

I keep reading of astonishing discoveries about the world and achievements that once were unimaginable.

Google says that it has developed a quantum computer that instantly makes calculations that would take the best existing supercomputers 47 years.

Astrophysicists recently discovered a black hole that’s at least 1,546 light-years from Earth, about twice as close as the previously nearest known black hole.

Scientists have created the first controlled “clean” fusion reaction that resulted in creating more energy than was input, without the emissions characteristic of fossil fuels.

After many years, geneticists have finally sequenced 100% of the human genome.

There are almost daily news stories about the uses to which artificial intelligence is being applied (some very scary!).

What I want to know, with all of these remarkable developments: why haven’t we discovered what happens to our missing socks?

A couple of years ago, I recycled a dozen socks that I had accumulated that had no brothers. I already have another half dozen socks that are missing their twin.

Our nation’s sock drawers alone must contain millions, maybe billions, of orphaned socks. Perhaps the government should allocate funding for research as to where these socks disappear? Maybe artificial intelligence can find the answer? Maybe they are in one of those black holes?

— Bill Hackworth, a reader in Roanoke