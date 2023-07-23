Questions I’ve asked myself lately:

Did I ever notice how a wind gust can specially select three leaves from the thousands scattered and naturally glued to the ground by rain and snow? Don’t I recall the gust lifting the chosen in a slow and graceful flight skyward, gliding over the bud-bursting trees occupied by squirrels who are munching on the bud bounty, enjoying nature’s salad bar?

Have I seen that before now? Or am I just unable to recall? The latter question is one that creeps up with age and is relatively acceptable, even laughable — definitely preferable to never having noticed in the first place.

After some pondering, I have the answer. I now have the time (or maybe I’m able to take the time?) to watch the show outside, one channel only with no loud commercials. It is God’s channel (the “remote control!”), capable of exciting or calming my emotions, even my soul. There is no need to fine tune colors, contrast or reception. The power never fails, and there is no need to reboot. There is always good drama, comedy or action on display, sometimes even causing my soles to take me into the production.

Certainly this is among retirement’s better benefits. Will Rogers was correct when he wrote “never pass up a chance to shut-up,” and brevity may be desirable, but I don’t care. Aha! Another benefit of retirement!”

— Keith Young, a reader in Roanoke