I was backing my car out of a parking space when I felt the bump and heard a cat cry. I don’t know why I pulled back in, but I was at a busy shopping center. What would a cat be doing there? Then I heard the cry again. I got out to find a tiny black kitten trapped under the rear wheel of my car.

I did what I always do in those situations — I panicked and got hysterical, but I managed to flag down a nice young man who was able to extricate the kitty after I jacked the car up. He told me he’d never used a jack, but I’ve had so many old cars that I’m a pro, and I was glad to be useful.

I thanked him profusely and whisked the kitten off to the nearest vet. The young doctor who treated him was very delicate about broaching the subject of who would pay for the treatment. I was dumbfounded. I would, of course! I didn’t know people actually dropped animals off without paying. I will never forget the grateful look on her face when I also agreed to take it home to recuperate, even though we already have a new cat and don’t need another.

The X-rays showed a broken pelvis and no damage to the internal organs. The little guy was so feisty, they were sure he’d heal up just fine. They wanted to keep him overnight just to be sure. But the next day, I was told he didn’t make it.

I was upset, of course, as I was the one who ran him over. But I was also mad at pet owners who don’t spay and neuter their cats, leaving them to fend for themselves. Most of my ire, however, was directed at the careless idiot who left an ice cream sandwich to melt in the parking lot. I’m sure that’s what lured the little guy there in the first place.

My husband comforted me by reminding me that the lifespan of a feral cat isn’t very long anyway, and the vet reassured me that at least he wasn’t in any pain when he died. The funny thing is, the day before, we didn't even want another cat. But by the next morning, we were looking forward to bringing him home.

Rest in peace, little boy. You didn't know it, but you were loved.

— Betsy Biesenbach, a reader in Roanoke