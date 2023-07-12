I’m in my mid-60s, and at this point I’ve had so many viruses I can predict their progression with amazing accuracy. That doesn’t keep me from harboring the futile hope each time that this one will be different — that I’ll be able to blow it off in a few days, rather than be left with a wracking cough and the malaise that comes from months of sleepless nights. That's right. Months.

In fact, I’ve observed that my attitude toward viruses mimics the five stages of grief as outlined by Swiss psychiatrist Elisabeth Kübler-Ross.

First comes denial. This sore thoat? It’s just reflux from, ummm, that burrito I had a week ago. Next is anger. “Wait, what? I’m sick? I’ve got things to do that do not involve crashing on the couch for a week!” Then comes bargaining. “Oh, well, it’s just a little cough and a runny nose. Anybody can live with that!” Until, of course, it’s not, and I’m all stuffed up and my sinuses feel like an ice pick is parked there.

Then there’s depression. “Its six weeks in. I haven’t slept a wink. I will never sleep again as long as I live. Life is not worth living.” Then, finally, there’s acceptance. “Someday, I’ll stop coughing, I know I will. At least I don’t have shingles. That would be way worse.”

Before COVID, we would just blithely go about our business, infecting everyone we crossed paths with because it was “just a cold,” and everybody gets colds. Now the slightest sniffle is grounds for isolation, boatloads of guilt if you make someone else sick, and the knee-jerk COVID test, so you can reassure everyone it’s not that. It’s just one more aspect of our lives that the pandemic has affected.

But at least with an ordinary virus, you don’t have to worry about ending up in the hospital. A hospital is the last place you'll get a good night’s sleep.

— Betsy Biesenbach, a reader in Roanoke