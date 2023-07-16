The spirit of New Freedom Farm

I learned recently about an incredible woman and the work she has selflessly accomplished as a result of her own trauma and heartaches. New Freedom Farm Inc. is the remarkable work of Lois Dawn Magill, who built this facility for veterans, first responders and their families. During the New Freedom Farm 5th Annual Freedom Fest Event, I learned that 22 veterans, five first responders and one active-duty military member commit suicide every day due to PTSD.

Magill, who joined the Navy to escape a difficult childhood, says that she is not a hero. “Heroes are our true war veterans who were injured in action and live with the war inside their head,” Magill said.

After leaving the Navy, she became a nurse, and later, a forensic nurse investigator.

Magill moved to Buchanan from New Jersey in 2015 with one goal in mind: a nonprofit organization for veterans and first responders suffering from PTSD, depression, anxiety, trauma and substance abuse. She opened New Freedom Farm on July 1, 2016.

“I founded the program because I wanted to share with veterans the healing power wild mustangs have,” she said. “Studies have shown that interacting with an animal, such as a horse, can be very helpful and calming to those suffering from PTSD.”

Not only is the farm a place to heal our heroes, but it also provides a safe haven for its horses. New Freedom Farm gives these once wild mustangs a chance to lead a fulfilled life and help veterans/first responders deal with the deep issues of isolation, communication and trust. Magill’s vision has blossomed into a beautiful farm that helps humans while saving an American icon, the wild mustang.

Lois Dawn Magill is just one woman, but all those she has touched on her farm and in our community would be so much less whole without her spirit in it.

To learn more about New Freedom Farm Inc., its programs and how you can help, visit www.newfreedomfarm.org.

— Loni Bier, a reader in Daleville