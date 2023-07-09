On Thursday, July 13, the Montgomery Museum of Art & History will hold an open house that features three exhibits, a reception and a panel discussion. The event takes place from 4:30 to 7:30 p.m. and is free and open to the public.
The afternoon starts with the official opening for Patricia Bolton’s new exhibit “Celebrating Beauty,” which showcases a diverse range of artistic media, including pen and ink, colored pencils, pastels and photography. The reception for Bolton’s art, which went up July 6, will take place from 4:30 to 6:15 p.m. during the July 13 open house.
Also on view will be two shows with a railroad theme. “O. Winston Link: Capturing the Last Steam Railroad” features prints from Link’s 1955-1960 body of work photographing the regional steam trains of the Norfolk and Western. These prints — including some signed by Link himself – were donated to the museum in 2022 by Link’s nephew, Robert Zider. A separate exhibit, “Let’s Go to the Depot! How the Railroad Changed Montgomery County and Cambria,” focuses on the important role that the railroad – completed through Montgomery County in 1854 – played in the life of the community. These two rail heritage exhibits will open July 13 as part of the reception and program.
People are also reading…
Capping off the evening will be a panel discussion from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. focused on the passenger rail coming to Christiansburg in 2025. This is an opportunity to hear updates and ask questions about the much-anticipated rail service. The panel will include Collin Burch, planning manager, Virginia Passenger Rail Authority; Raymond D. Smoot Jr., Virginia Commonwealth Transportation Board; Sandra Davis, co-chair, New River Valley Passenger Rail; and Kevin Byrd, executive director, New River Valley Regional Commission. The discussion will be moderated by Ann Cassell, president of the Blacksburg Partnership.
The Montgomery Museum of Art & History is located at 4 E. Main St. in downtown Christiansburg. To learn more, go to montgomerymuseum.org.
- The Roanoke Times