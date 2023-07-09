On Thursday, July 13, the Montgomery Museum of Art & History will hold an open house that features three exhibits, a reception and a panel discussion. The event takes place from 4:30 to 7:30 p.m. and is free and open to the public.

The afternoon starts with the official opening for Patricia Bolton’s new exhibit “Celebrating Beauty,” which showcases a diverse range of artistic media, including pen and ink, colored pencils, pastels and photography. The reception for Bolton’s art, which went up July 6, will take place from 4:30 to 6:15 p.m. during the July 13 open house.

Also on view will be two shows with a railroad theme. “O. Winston Link: Capturing the Last Steam Railroad” features prints from Link’s 1955-1960 body of work photographing the regional steam trains of the Norfolk and Western. These prints — including some signed by Link himself – were donated to the museum in 2022 by Link’s nephew, Robert Zider. A separate exhibit, “Let’s Go to the Depot! How the Railroad Changed Montgomery County and Cambria,” focuses on the important role that the railroad – completed through Montgomery County in 1854 – played in the life of the community. These two rail heritage exhibits will open July 13 as part of the reception and program.

Capping off the evening will be a panel discussion from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. focused on the passenger rail coming to Christiansburg in 2025. This is an opportunity to hear updates and ask questions about the much-anticipated rail service. The panel will include Collin Burch, planning manager, Virginia Passenger Rail Authority; Raymond D. Smoot Jr., Virginia Commonwealth Transportation Board; Sandra Davis, co-chair, New River Valley Passenger Rail; and Kevin Byrd, executive director, New River Valley Regional Commission. The discussion will be moderated by Ann Cassell, president of the Blacksburg Partnership.

The Montgomery Museum of Art & History is located at 4 E. Main St. in downtown Christiansburg. To learn more, go to montgomerymuseum.org.

