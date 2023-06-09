Law enforcement doesn't often get to surround itself with original art, but a recent ceremony at Blacksburg's Municipal Police Station brought smiles to all concerned.

The Blacksburg Regional Art Association recently used the community room at the new police station to hold a "free for all" painting event.

Attending artists were given a 16-foot-by-20-foot canvas with a variety of views of the new station already drawn on the surface. Each artist had a supply of acrylic paints and brushes. Every 10 minutes the artists were directed to move to the canvas on their right and keep on painting. This meant that every canvas would be touched by every artist numerous times, and no rules were given regarding color or accuracy.

At the end of the event, volunteer artists took one canvas home to "refine." The finished works were presented to members of the police department on May 24 in a ceremony in the community room of the new station.

Police Chief Todd Brewster stated: "I had no idea what to expect when we were asked to host this painting event. I had visions of paint being thrown all over the place, but this is so much better!"

Blacksburg Regional Art Association has more than 100 members practicing in all types of artistic media. The group hosts workshops, coordinates exhibiting opportunities, and facilitates community connections. To learn more, visit www.blacksburgart.org.

- The Roanoke Times