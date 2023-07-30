The Hahn Horticulture Garden on the Virginia Tech campus is again the site of the annual Simply Elemental outdoor art show now through Sept. 30.

More than 30 local artists have contributed to the show which is integrated among the gardens paths, plantings and landscape. Individual artists and collaborative groups such as the New River Gourd Society, Fiber Artists @ Loose Ends and the Textile Artists of Virginia are participating.

An opening reception for the show is scheduled for Aug. 6, with food sponsored by The Matrix Gallery, Fine American Art and Crafts, awards and music. The garden is open to visitors daily from dawn to dusk.

- The Roanoke Times