On Thursday, July 20, local author Jim Minick will make one of several stops in the New River Valley to share with area book lovers his latest work, “Without Warning: The Tornado of Udall, Kansas.” Minick will be at the Radford Public Library for a meet-and-greet from 6:30 to 7 p.m., followed by a program at 7 p.m. The event is free and open to the public. Light refreshments will be offered, and books will be available for purchase and signing. The Radford Public Library is located at 30 W. Main St. downtown.

“Without Warning” tells the story of the F5 tornado that struck Udall in May 1955 from the perspectives of those who survived it. In addition to describing the storm’s devastation, the narrative recounts the moment-by-moment experience of the oil field workers, homemakers, teenagers and other residents who called the small prairie town home.

“Through the tragedy and hope found in this story of destruction, ‘Without Warning’ tells a larger story of community, survival, and how we might find our way through the challenges of the future,” reads a news release about the book.

Minick, who taught at Radford University for 24 years, is an award-winning author who has written several books, including “The Blueberry Years: A Memoir of Farm and Family” and the novel “Fire is Your Water.” He also penned the essay collection “Finding a Clear Path” and the poetry collection “Burning Heaven.”

For anyone unable to make the July 20 event, Minick is scheduled to hold two additional events in September:

Thursday, Sept. 7, 7 p.m., Blacksburg Public Library with Blacksburg Books.

Thursday, Sept. 14, 6 p.m., Floyd Public Library.

To learn more about Minick and his work, go to www.jim-minick.com.

- The Roanoke Times