Rebecca Harris of Radford won the Radford Photo Club’s June challenge in the “Flower” category with her photo of a pollen-covered bee on the Rose of Sharon in her backyard. Robert Daniels of Snowville won the open category with his photo of a Japanese maple tree.

Aileen Fletcher, a professional photographer who recently retired from New River Community College, gave a talk on nature photography at the June meeting, along with an assignment for the Wednesday, July 19, meeting at the Radford Public Library. The July photo contest theme is “Independence.” As always, there will be an open category too. And participants can request feedback on other photos.

The Radford Photo Club is made up of professional and amateur photographers from throughout the New River Valley. Meetings, events and outings are open to the public. For more information, email Lucy Gilmore at lucyg.gilmore@gmail.com or Michele Borgarelli at mborgarelli@gmail.com.

