Fans of Jeff Smith’s comic epic, “BONE,” have about a month left before they can get their hands on a copy of “BONE: More Tall Tales,” an anthology sequel featuring the first new Bone cousin stories in five years.

The last time Smith released “BONE” content was in 2018, with “Smiley’s Dream Book.”

“More Tall Tales,” which goes on sale Sept. 5, is a sequel to the 2010 release “BONE: Tall Tales,” a volume of short stories set in the “BONE” universe.

For most of the new book, guest illustrators, colorists and writers borrow Smith’s characters and expand on the world of the “BONE” comics.

Smith is, of course, done with the story of the Eisner and Harvey award-winning “BONE.” He published the last volume of the main series in 2004 and fans like me have gratefully snapped up any additional content, such as “Rose” and “Quest for the Spark,” over the years.

“More Tall Tales” features five short stories. Smith wrote and illustrated “Tall Tale #1: Coda,” but longtime “BONE” collaborator Tom Sniegoski writes the rest, with various artists drawing the accompanying comics.

Smith also writes and illustrates the book’s introduction and interstitials, setting up the framing device — that Fone Bone, Smiley Bone, lovable rat creature Bartelby and three young scouts are on a camping trip — and transitioning from tale to tale as members of the camping party take turns telling stories.

“BONE” completionists should recognize the scouts, Ringo, Bingo and Todd, from the first volume of tall tales, and they’ll appreciate Big Johnson Bone’s appearance in ‘Tall Tale #5: Moon Goon in June,’ which is illustrated by Scott Brown and colored by Tom Gaadt.

Gaadt also colors ‘Tall Tale #4: The Croc-O-Gator,’ with Katie Cook’s illustration.

Unfortunately for day one fans, “More Tall Tales” is not entirely new content. Roughly a quarter of the book is taken up by ‘Tall Tale #3: Riblet,’ which is a reprint of a story from a 1998 “BONE” prequel illustrated by “Usagi Yojimbo” creator and fellow Eisner Award winner Stan Sakai.

‘Tall Tale #2: Night of the Quiche,’ is brand new, though, and it’s a standout. Written by Tom Sniegoski, with Matt Smith illustrations and colors, ‘Night of the Quiche’ answers a burning question for all readers: How in the world do two stupid rat creatures know what a quiche is?

Maybe letting other artists draw most of “More Tall Tales” has allowed Jeff Smith to focus on his latest project, “Tüki,” a comic set two million years ago, which follows a group of humans and proto-humans trying to survive.

He released some of “Tüki” a decade ago as a web comic but stopped after a couple of years. Then, Smith self-published the first and second print volumes of “Tüki” in 2021 and 2022 after a successful Kickstarter campaign.

The Kickstarter FAQ page from 2021 stated that Smith plans to publish six “Tüki” books, all told.

There’s no word yet on volume three, but the world of self-publishing moves slowly and Smith has had brushes with carpal tunnel in the past, so I’ll gladly wait as long as needed for the third installment if it means he’s staying healthy.

In the meantime, I can add “More Tall Tales” to my collection, re-read Smith’s 2013 sci-fi thriller “RASL” and keep daydreaming about an animated “BONE” TV show.