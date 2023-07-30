Independence was a popular topic at the Radford Photo Club’s July meeting, with numerous contest entries and several winners.

Joyce Sims of Radford won with a photo of a 1955 Chevrolet in front of the many flags at Glencoe Mansion in Radford. Robert Daniels of Snowville won with a photo of Layla running during July 4 festivities. And Eva Hinrichsen of Blacksburg won with statues of the country’s leaders, featuring Jackson on the left and Lincoln on the right, taken at The Ruins of Presidential Park just outside of Williamsburg, Va.

Aileen Fletcher offered comments about photos of wild and domestic animals as part of the meeting. Fletcher is a professional photographer who retired recently from New River Community College.

Next month’s meeting will be a picnic on Thursday, Aug. 17, at 6 p.m. at the Pages Meeting House picnic shelter on Hickman Cemetery Road.

The Radford Photo Club is made up of professional and amateur photographers from throughout the New River Valley. Meetings, events, and outings are open to the public.

If you have questions, email Lucy Gilmore at lucyg.gilmore@gmail.com or Michele Borgarelli at mborgarelli@gmail.com.

