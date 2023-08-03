Mill Mountain Theatre notched a major fundraising victory in May when it garnered a $15,000 grant from The Shubert Foundation.

The announcement marked the culmination of a process that dates back almost two decades. MMT first applied for a Shubert grant in 2005, when the process still involved paper and ink. Applications necessarily ceased during Mill Mountain’s restructuring period from 2009 to 2013, but Mill Mountain Theatre Director of Development John Levin revived the effort in 2014 and has pursued it ever since.

“To be awarded a Shubert grant is not just being welcomed into an exclusive elite of the theatre industry. Rather, it is recognition of inclusion among professionals who care deeply about their communities and audiences,” Levin said in a news release.

Established in 1945, The Shubert Foundation is a subsidiary of the Shubert Organization, the oldest professional theater company in the United States. Three brothers — Sam, Lee and Jacob Shubert, from Syarcuse, New York — founded the business around 1900, and subsequently took it to New York City, where it quickly expanded. Over the years, Shubert has brought to audiences some of the biggest stars of their day, from Cary Grant and Tallulah Bankhead to Bob Hope and Fanny Brice. The organization owns more than a dozen theaters on Broadway and beyond.

The foundation’s grants program was set up in 1977, and has since awarded more than $575 million to nonprofit arts organizations around the country. Other Virginia theaters that have received Shubert grants include the Barter Theatre in Abingdon, Signature Theatre in Arlington and Virginia Stage Company in Norfolk.

Although the unrestricted funds have not been earmarked for specific use as of yet, Levin notes that the grant offers a “financial cushion” for productions like MMT’s Fringe Series, which is due to return to the stage this fall.

“Shubert seems to award its grants to theatres and dance companies that … can demonstrate their work makes a difference where they live,” Levin wrote in an email. “For MMT, that means making efforts to broaden the reach and strengthen the impact of live theatre on our patrons.”