The Glencoe Mansion, Montgomery Museum of Art & History and Meadowbrook Library are featuring events this week.

At Glencoe, a new art show, “Watercolor Reflections,” features the works of The Watercolor Class at the Radford Recreation Center. The show will be Sept. 1 through Oct. 29. There will be an opening reception Sept. 8, from 5:30 to 7 p.m. The Radford Recreation Center offers watercolor classes to older residents who are interested in learning something new and creative after a lifetime spent working and raising families, according to a Glencoe news release. Since the start of these classes in 2010, classes have grown in numbers, attracting not just retired seniors, but younger people as well. Students range from beginners to life-long artists; they are taught step by step watercolor process, drawing and composition, and experimentation with various techniques.

On Sept. 9 at Glencoe, from 1:30 to 3 p.m. there will be a book signing featuring author Sally Grayson Chinn, designer Cindy Moore and illustrators Harriet Anderson and Carolyn Turner. “Seth and the Secret of the Butterfly” is a children’s book that reminds all of us that while we may have a disability, it doesn’t mean that we do not have wonderful gifts to share.

Meanwhile, at the Montgomery Museum of Art & History, there will be an opening reception for local artist Lois Stephens and the awards ceremony for the multi-artist Railroad Theme Art Show on Sept. 7 from 5 to 7 p.m. The museum is at 4 East Main Street in Christiansburg.

Stephens new exhibition, “Oilful Expressions,” shows how she prefers to work in oil with a palette knife, a device that replaces the brush and lends itself to free rein, according to a museum news release.

Along with opening Stephens’ show on Sept. 7, the museum is acknowledging the closing of the Railroad Theme Art Show. Twenty local artists have submitted over 40 works in numerous media including paint, pen and ink, photography, and wood scrollwork that depicts railroad heritage.

The People’s Choice voting for the awards ceremony will close at 6 p.m. at the reception with awards presented at 6:30 p.m. Vote now at: https://montgomerymuseum.org/exhibits/railroad-theme-show. A cash bar will be available and food will be catered by Zeppoli’s.

And, at the Meadowbrook Public Library in Shawsville, “Quilts of Valor” is scheduled for Sept. 9, at 1 p.m. Quilts of Valor is an initiative that honors the courage and sacrifice of service members and veterans who have been touched by the ravages of war. Jenny Fields, an advocate of the Quilts of Valor movement, will lead a discussion afterward.

— The Roanoke Times