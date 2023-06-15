This year’s Perry F. Kendig Arts and Culture Awards are set for Oct. 2 at Roanoke College. The nomination window is open, with an Aug. 15 deadline.

The Kendig Awards honor individuals, businesses and organizations that have demonstrated exemplary leadership in or support for the arts. Awards are offered in each of the following categories:

Individual Artist (any discipline, including dance, literature, music, media arts, visual arts and theater)

Arts and/or Cultural Organization

Individual or Business Arts Supporter

“The Kendig Awards are a wonderful opportunity to celebrate the rich arts and culture of the Roanoke region and the remarkable artists and organizations whose work helps us understand the beautiful diversity of people and experiences that form our collective story,” said Roanoke College President Frank Shushok Jr. in a news release about the nominations.

The Arts Council of the Blue Ridge has presented the awards for 27 years; Hollins University and Roanoke College have co-sponsored them since 2013. They are named for the late Perry F. Kendig, the seventh president of Roanoke College, who was an avid arts patron.

“Hollins University and Roanoke College have actively sought ways for students to immerse themselves in the Roanoke region’s vibrant arts and cultural community,” said Hollins President Mary Dana Hinton in the release. “Our students are often fortunate to find themselves working alongside a local visual artist in their studio or in the community, performing in a local theatrical production, or learning about arts administration during an internship at a nonprofit organization.”

Eligible nominees include individuals, businesses and organizations from Virginia’s Blue Ridge region, which includes Botetourt, Franklin and Roanoke counties, Roanoke, Salem and Vinton. Programs and full-time employees of Hollins University and Roanoke College are also eligible, and past Kendig Award recipients from 1985 to 2012 may be nominated as well, according to the release.

Anyone thinking of submitting a nomination will need to provide a minimum of two letters from others who support the nomination, and additional related materials are strongly recommended.

The nomination form, review criteria and other information can be found at KendigAwards.com.