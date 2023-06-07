Robert Daniels of Snowville won the Radford Photo Club’s May challenge with his shot of an old truck from Whitt's Garage (a former downtown Radford business) that he found in a field. Joyce Sims of Radford won the open theme category with her photo of a swallowtail butterfly she spotted at Pandapas Pond.

The meeting's featured speaker, former Roanoke Times photojournalist Gene Dalton, participated in the judging and had complimentary comments for a number of the entries.

The club’s next meeting is Thursday, June 15, at 6 p.m. at the Radford Public Library. The presenter will be Aileen Fletcher, who taught art at New River Community College since 1966, and photography since 1972. Aileen, who has exhibited her work throughout the region for several decades, will offer a program about nature photography. She will also make an assignment to those interested, and judge the results at the July club meeting.

Photography fans should also mark their calendars for the club’s upcoming show at the Fine Arts Gallery for the New River Valley in Pulaski, which will run June 16 through Aug. 5. The show will include works by international artists and favorite local artists, including some first-time exhibitors.

The Radford Photo Club is made up of professional and amateur photographers from throughout the New River Valley. Meetings, events and outings are open to the public. The photo challenge for June is flowers. There is also an open category and a table for photos that members would like to discuss.

For more information about the Radford Photo Club, email Lucy Gilmore at lucyg.gilmore@gmail.com or Michele Borgarelli at mborgarelli@gmail.com

- The Roanoke Times