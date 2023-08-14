It will be “Night of the Living Drag” Oct. 3 at Berglund Performing Arts Theatre. A troupe of drag queens, with “RuPaul’s Drag Race” winner Yvie Oddly narrating, is scheduled to bring a Halloween show to the venue.

Oddly and other popular queens including past “Drag Race” winners Jaida Essence Hall, Icesis Couture, and Willow Pill will perform a show inspired by “The Twilight Zone.”

Tickets are $99, $79, $59, $39 and go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday at Berglund Center (avoid pesky online and phone fees), 540-853-5483, 866-434-8425 or berglundcenter.live.

Oddly will narrate seven queens’ supernatural and psychological tales in an homage to anthology-style storytelling, according to a Berglund Center news release. Other fan favorites scheduled to appear that night are Angeria, Plastique Tiara, Denali Foxx, and Jorgeous.