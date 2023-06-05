The Taubman Museum of Art’s 65th annual Sidewalk Art Show filled downtown Roanoke streets this past weekend with more than 100 fine art and craft items exhibitors. This decades-long tradition attracts artists from a wide region and is one of the valley’s most popular summer kick-offs.

The show is a visual feast where art lovers can interact with the artists and immerse themselves in original paintings, prints, watercolors, etchings, mixed media, fine art photographs, sculpture and more.

Vanessa Thaxton-Ward, director of the Hampton University Museum, was guest juror for this year’s show. In a strong showing for fine crafts, Nicholas Barnes, of Woolwine, won the Grand Home Furnishings Best in Show prize for his works of inlaid wood. Second Prize went to Luis Gutierrez, of Raleigh, North Carolina, for his pottery, and Third Prize went to Iliyana Skrobanska, of Knoxville, Tennessee, for her fiber art pieces.

The following Merit Awards, all sponsored by LinDor Arts, were also presented:

• Drawing/Original Printmaking — Linda Gourley, Dry Fork

• Fine Craft and Jewelry — Jamie Agins, Staunton

• Mixed Media — Michelle McDowell Smith, Roanoke

• Painting — Anu Narasimhan, Oakton

• Photography — Susan Lockwood, Radford

Additional awards included the J. Gail Geer Sculpture Award, which the late stone artist’s family and friends sponsored — Jimmy Houston, of Prospect, won that one. Veronica Vale, of Winston-Salem, North Carolina, won the Allen Ingles Palmer Award, which the late painter’s family sponsored.

Z.L. Feng, of Radford, won the Mickie Kagey Watercolor Award, which Kagey's friends and family sponsored. Chip Freund, a fine art photographer from Raleigh, North Carolina, won the Paul Ostaseski Memorial Award, which Ostaseski's family sponsored.

“The Taubman provides an excellent opportunity for artists to share their creativity and to sell their work,” Thaxton-Ward said about the event. “Sixty-five years and still going strong! I will surely send creatives this way to participate in future shows.”

Blue Ridge Beverage Company Inc., Elizabeth Sowder and Glenn Cecil, Arkay, Grand Home Furnishings, LinDor Arts, Liberty Trust, and Brown and Brown Attorneys sponsored the event.

— The Roanoke Times