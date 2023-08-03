Mill Mountain Theatre’s production of “Matilda the Musical” is a dazzling display of the Roanoke Valley’s young talent, and you can catch it for one more weekend on the Trinkle MainStage.

The show is based on Roald Dahl’s 1988 novel about a precocious young girl and her surprising powers. London’s Royal Shakespeare Company brought the musical adaptation to the stage in 2011, where it won seven Olivier Awards. Upon crossing the pond to Broadway in 2013, it received five Tony Awards, and has toured the world ever since.

The story takes place in mid-20th-century England, where a rather tacky couple has just become reluctant parents — the father was hoping for another boy, and the mother is thoroughly miffed at having to put her dreams of winning a dance contest on hold. So begins life for the bright and bookish Matilda, who is sent off to school as soon as possible. Although she finds refuge in the library and a sympathetic teacher in her homeroom, she cannot avoid running afoul of the headmistress Miss Trunchbull, who would have been right at home in the Third Reich. By the end of Act I, Matilda realizes that something’s got to give.

Amelia Raring plays the title role, and her terrific voice and stage movement are both full of expression. Caroline Moledor as her mother, Mrs. Wormwood, and Cameron Wimbish as her father, Mr. Wormwood, are both over the top in the best possible way. In contrast is Holden White as Matilda’s older brother Michael, who brings quiet presence to his role as a boy who watches a lot of telly.

At the school, Ellen Riegger infuses librarian Mrs. Phelps with kindness. Much of her time with Matilda is spent listening to the child weave a fanciful tale about a circus “escapologist” and an acrobat whose love story may or may not end happily.

Lilah Vanke is heart-touching as Matilda’s teacher and kindred spirit Miss Honey, who has a tragic backstory of her own yet accepts her circumstances with an open heart. Among her lovely vocals are two solos that speak nicely to her modest life.

Ruby Spence is priceless as Miss Trunchbull, patrolling the school campus barking commands. Her musical numbers with the company occasionally reveal that there’s a lovely signing voice behind all that bile.

Of the other “grown ups” in the cast, James Moledor plays Rudolpho, Mrs. Wormwood’s competition dance partner, whose theatrical flourishes are the source of several comic moments. Embodying the characters in Matilda’s fairy tale for the librarian are DeMarion Williams as the escapologist and Sylvia MacNab as the acrobat. Williams has a touching scene with Matilda singing about a father who is there for his child.

And then there are Matilda’s classmates and the ensemble, who brilliantly move Dahl’s gothic plotlines along on an exuberant wave of high-energy song and dance numbers, from the opening “Miracle” to the climactic “Revolting Children.” Director and choreographer Héctor Flores Jr., who previously guided “In The Heights,” has produced another triumph with “Matilda.”

Not surprisingly, the technical work in this full-length production is almost as much of a feast as the performances. Colorful and chunky set pieces are supported by moveable furnishings nimbly added and removed to create different scenes. The costumes range from basic school uniforms to the Wormwood wardrobe which is as garish as their personalities. Watch for a couple of prop moments that seem nothing short of magic, and a wonderfully designed multimedia piece that helps Matilda spin her yarn.

“Matilda the Musical” kicks off MMT’s Young Audience Series, and the July 27 matinee was packed with kids. If this is what audiences can expect, theater-goers of all ages are in for a fine season.