Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

Most plays start when the lights go up. For this play, the story gets underway when the lights go off! But all will become clear in Attic Productions’ presentation of the Agatha Christie classic “Murder on the Orient Express,” which runs for one more weekend, Friday through Sunday.

“Murder on the Orient Express” is one of Christie’s many novels about the adventures of Belgian detective Hercule Poirot — a gentleman of refined good humor and keen intuition who regularly finds himself sorting out the lurid goings-on among the early 20th century English and European jet set.

As with several of Christie’s stories, this one revolves around a group of people thrown together by circumstances, or so it appears — in this case on a train departing from Istanbul on its way northwest toward Paris. When one of the passengers meets with foul play, and the local constabulary can’t reach the train because of a snowstorm, it is up to Poirot to conduct the investigation.

Christie fans will be very much at home with Lyle Blake Smythers’ delightful portrayal of this iconic figure of the mystery genre. Brian Lee is thoroughly enjoyable as the larger-than-life train company executive Constantine Bouc, while Gene Marrano infuses the efficient conductor Michel with continental charm.

The passengers are portrayed by Emma Boyer as the stylish but inscrutable Mary Debenham; Jason Palmer as Col. James Arbuthnot, full of British bluster; Wendy Claunch as the flamboyant and outspoken Helen Hubbard; Kelli Hobson as the dignified and unflappable Countess Elena Andrenyi; Sally Miller as the elegant and kindly Princess Natalya Dragomiroff; Angela McNeil as the princess’ modest and rather anxious travel companion, Greta Ohlsson; Paul Mullins as the loud and abrasive Samuel Ratchett; and Simon Adkins as Ratchett’s dutiful and earnest assistant Hector McQueen.

Not to be overlooked is Raevien Claighborne as the imperious Headwaiter in the opening sequence, as well as a substantial company of supporting players.

As good as the actors are, the technical crew members also deserve kudos for their work. Among the highlights are their able wrangling of some fairly large and detailed set pieces, a spot-on vintage wardrobe for the characters, great sound effects for the train and some particularly nice lighting effects.

Director David Walton, who also did Attic’s highly enjoyable production of “Moon Over Buffalo,” has done a fine job of bringing award-winning playwright Ken Ludwig’s 2017 adaptation of this Christie favorite to the stage. Audiences will no doubt revel in joining Poirot as he pieces together the clues to solve this unexpected whodunit.