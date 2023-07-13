Summer is often a season when we look to lighten things up, and Showtimers has done just that with its production of the musical “Baby,” showing through July 23.

This breezy show, first produced on Broadway in 1983, centers on three couples at different stages of life. It received several Tony nominations in 1984 and won a few Drama Desk awards the same year.

The action takes place in a present-day college town, with all the characters sharing a connection with the campus community. Lizzie and Danny are young coeds trying to figure out what comes next. Pam and Nick are in the prime of young adulthood. Arlene and Alan are 40-something empty-nesters. All are grappling with pregnancy, but in very different ways.

The action unfolds in a collection of quick vignettes, some of which occupy the stage at the same time, occasionally intermingling. The spare set demonstrates yet again how much can be conveyed by a few simple pieces, and stage manager Julie Wheeler performs masterful air traffic control on the players’ many comings and goings.

Meanwhile, the 20-some musical numbers move along on a Sondheim-like current of staccato lyrics and occasionally atonal melodies. Listen closely, because the words are cleverly crafted and describe the characters’ situations better than a lot of traditional dialog would.

Gabrielle Shelton, who plays Lizzie, and Anthony Maranto, who plays Danny, do a wonderful job of conveying the idealism of youth. Jane Ostdiek as Pam and Isaac Bouldin as Nick are similarly effective as a couple that seems to have it all together. Kris Sorensen as Arlene and Cory Hollingsworth as Alan are heart-tugging as they navigate some of midlife’s big questions.

The ensemble players — Kelly Anglim, Nico Eagan, Tela Espelage, Zach Helms, Jessica Hollingsworth, Kaeleigh Howlett, Salena Sullivan and Rafe Telsch — wear a number of hats throughout the show, and add valuable dimension to the central storylines. Among the many well-crafted songs, both the men and the women anchor a couple of standout musical moments that let them shine.

Director Joel Gruver, a Showtimers veteran, says in his program notes: “… you wouldn’t be far off the mark to assume that it’s just a fun show about babies … However, the story of ‘Baby’ runs deeper than that.”

Indeed. As is often the case in life, Act I’s hopefulness is followed by Act II’s reality check. Those in the audience who have lived long enough will nod in recognition at many moments these characters are living through. But amid the challenges they face, the writers manage to mine both humor and healing — two things that are always in season.