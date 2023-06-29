Virginia Children’s Theatre has received welcome news for its campaign to raise $100,000 this summer.

On Thursday, officials announced that The Secular Society has pledged a matching investment of $50,000 for VCT’s “The Show Must Go On” fundraiser.

According to a news release about the gift, The Secular Society will donate $50,000 (as a two-to-one match) over the next year to support VCT’s mainstage productions for the 2023-2024 season. This investment will continue for two years beyond next season.

“Any gift ensures that we at Virginia Children’s Theatre will be able to continue to impact and support the youth of the Roanoke region and beyond through education and live performing arts,” Managing Director Jeanne Bollendorf said in the release.

The theater had recently announced that rising costs, lower audience numbers and the end of pandemic-era government funding were threatening VCT’s mainstage productions for the upcoming season. VCT has occupied a unique niche in the local cultural scene for 15 years by offering professional productions exclusively aimed at young audiences, as well as a variety of related programs.

The Secular Society is a nonprofit Virginia corporation organized in 2013 and run by volunteer directors who are solely responsible for identifying, evaluating, funding and monitoring their projects. Learn more at http://thesecularsociety.org.

A donation page has been set up on VCT’s website, www.virginiachildrenstheatre.org. All donations are tax deductible and will be augmented by the matching funds from The Secular Society. Supporters may also make donations over the phone by calling the VCT offices at 540-400-7795 or through the mail at P.O. Box 4392, Roanoke, VA 24015.

— The Roanoke Times