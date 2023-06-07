Virginia Children’s Theatre is launching an emergency fundraising campaign aimed at stabilizing the organization through the end of its fiscal year, Aug. 31. Theater officials have set a $100,000 goal.

VCT, in its 15th year, is an award-winning, independently owned-and-operated nonprofit, and the only theater company in Virginia to mount professional productions aimed exclusively at youth, schools and families. Cast and crew combine the talents of local students with professional actors from around the country, as well as experienced theater technicians, and the quality of their mainstage shows easily rivals that of larger markets.

VCT undertook a full season this past year, including several marquee musicals, a VCT4TEENS production and other offerings that included touring shows and classes. But with inflation pushing up expenses some 30% across the board, VCT has struggled to break even for 2022-2023, according to Managing Director Jeanne Bollendorf.

“Right now we feel like we can’t move forward on plans because we need to take care of our financial situation,” she said.

On the plus side, Bollendorf says that summer programming will run as normal, and education and outreach activities are set for next year, thanks to secure funding.

But multiple factors are affecting the rest of their operations. Inflation is pressuring expenses such as set materials, rental fees and wages, while both attendance and donations are down, Bollendorf said. VCT has not raised its prices in a long time, she noted.

“It’s very challenging in this market,” she said.

VCT has canceled this year’s summer concert in Elmwood Park, and might be looking at scaling back future productions, but the board feels very strongly about the organization’s mission, Bollendorf emphasized.

A news release about the emergency fundraising campaign outlined the scope of VCT’s impact on its target audience, including:

• 10,000 school children get to experience high quality live theater each year.

• 19,000 youth participate in classes, camps, school residencies and outreach.

• An annual touring musical visits some 60 locations throughout the state.

• A tuition-free Kaleidoscope Camp is offered in the summer for young people with special needs.

• And the annual VCT4TEENS production, which focuses on health and social issues, tours high schools and middle schools throughout the region.

“We feel this is a very important need in the community," Bollendorf said. "We don’t want to create a void there.”

VCT survived the COVID-19 pandemic and shutdown through innovative strategies such as moving productions to outdoor locations and offering creative ways to participate in classes and camps. But as government funding has come to an end, and the post-pandemic economy remains unsteady, the theater’s leaders began to see that finances were becoming a challenge.

VCT has set up a special donation page at tinyurl.com/VCTfundraiser. Supporters may also make donations over the phone by calling the VCT offices at 540-400-7795, or through the mail at P.O. Box 4392, Roanoke, VA 24015. All donations are tax deductible.

“We really need the community to help us,” Bollendorf said.