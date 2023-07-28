A barrel and trunk fashion show

Back in the early 1950s when I was a young girl, we lived in the country town of Goffstown, New Hampshire.

Our home was a two-story colonial house at the end of a short drive. Today I guess you would call this tiny street a cul-de-sac. We were at the very end.

Back in the day this house had been renovated into two apartments, but we had a large family, so my parents used every room including the old kitchen upstairs, which became our storage facility.

It housed huge wooden barrels and an ancient trunk in which were stored our seasonal clothes. Many of these items had been passed down from my grandmother’s children who weren’t much older than me.

Aunt Sally was the closest in size and age to me. Some of her clothes were for Sunday best including suits, blouses, skirts, slacks and sweaters.

Whenever summer was swiveling into winter, we all scrambled up the stairs at mom’s behest, piling into the old kitchen for the semi-annual fashion show. After we each claimed our prizes, the barrels and trunk were closed until the next season.

Today we don’t store our unwanted clothes in ancient trunks and barrels, but take them to Goodwill or Bedford Christian Ministries so the next generation will have their closets and drawers filled for each new season.

If you have something hanging in your closet that you don’t wear any more, I hope you will take it somewhere that it might help others.

— Jac Hull, a reader in Bedford