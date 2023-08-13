Many years ago my mom and I were travelling north from Goffstown, New Hampshire to New Brunswick, Canada, to visit my sister, Lucy. I took us on all the secondary roads I possibly could, including one that took us high into the blueberry barrens of Maine.

As we were climbing towards the blue sky, I said, “Mom, can you smell that awesome fragrance?” She replied, “What smell?” then suddenly she smiled and softly replied, “Blueberries.” Blueberries have a very distinctive fragrance …spicy and sweet, and they taste just like that.

We stopped at the barren, which had been carefully marked off with bright red strings in row upon row up the rocky granite slope of low-lying blueberries. There were a number of young people picking the berries between the strings with their scoops. One of them stopped and conversed with us about how the berries were harvested and the markets they would be shipped to.

What a fantastic trip that was! I can still conjure up the fragrance in my mind and actually smell the berries as I’m writing this to you. And I have one high-rise blueberry bush by the picket fence out front. I have enjoyed my summer harvest of blueberries, and so has the mockingbird.

— Jac Hull, a reader in Bedford