Camaraderie around the courts

Last Thursday I met four of my former tennis teammates for a birthday/retirement celebration — something we have been doing for the last 20 years.

We met on April 30, 1993 as part of the newest women’s USTA team in Roanoke. I can’t speak for the other 11 women but I was downright nervous. Between the lot of us we hadn’t a clue how to score, barely knew the rules of the game and frankly had no earthly reason to be on a tennis court. So how did we get from there to the USTA regionals of our city at the end of our season?

Turned out we had a few very good athletes on our team, but we just never took the whole thing terribly seriously and that was our secret sauce. We would become engaged, encouraging and sometimes downright enraged during the last set, when it was clear we were going to shut out a particular team that thought we were pushovers.

But despite whatever the outcome of any night’s match was, the best part of the evening was the dinner that followed where we ever so graciously tore apart the competition. If that comes across as a bit harsh, no apologies, because we could be as catty as our 20-year-established opponents had been insensitive to us novice players. And the camaraderie that resulted between us? Well, 20 years later, that speaks for itself.

It’s now the last match of the season and this was for all the glory. The matches each went long and it came down to our final singles match. We won. We were going to the dance. Although we lost handily we genuinely had the time of our lives.

It’s 2023 and we have continued to celebrate birthdays, our children’s marriages and grandchildren. We have cried together through the loss of loved ones, divorces and heartaches of every nature. And here we are now playing Pickleball together and still laughing and pulling for each other in all the best ways. I am so glad I showed up that day for there would now be a huge void in my life had I not.

— Loni Bier, a reader in Daleville