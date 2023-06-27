Ditties over many decades

When I was 18, I wrote a little ditty using the names of seven soap operas. I called it “The Result of Too Much Soap Operas.” Fifty-three years later, it is a Cornershot. I haven’t watched a soap opera in five decades, but I still read devotionals daily as I did then.

Reading about others’ struggles and joys in the Christian walk is consoling, and the stories inspire me. I have six books of devotionals, along with my Bible. I am calling this ditty “Positive Results from Daily Devotions.”

In the upper room there are open windows. I walk in grace because Christ is in my home. Sustenance is daily bread. With a song in my heart I read God’s word.

— Carol D.F. Goad, a reader in Roanoke County