I have always loved movies, but I don’t go to the movies much anymore for a few reasons. They seem to cost more than I want to pay these days; there’s so much else to watch on streaming services; and I’m just not interested in sequels, remakes and comic book action-hero films.

When I was growing up in the late ’60s and early ’70s, our family of six couldn’t afford to go to indoor theaters very often, but there were plenty of drive-ins around. So my parents would dress us kids in our pajamas, lay blankets in the cargo area of our 1963 Chevy Bel-Air — which we called the “back-in-the back” — and watch first- and second-run productions from what seems today like a golden age of films. My favorite drive-in was the one in which we could watch one picture while facing the windshield, and another through the rear window.

It was just as well that we children were ready for bed, because my parents seemed to choose these movies with themselves in mind, not us. Because I’ve been a lifelong insomniac, by the time I was 10, I’d seen “Dr. Zhivago,” “Bonnie and Clyde,” “2001: A Space Odyssey,” “The Lion in Winter,” “Far from the Madding Crowd,” and “Butch Cassidy and the Sundance Kid.” I lobbied hard for “Bob & Carol & Ted & Alice,” but my parents, perhaps finally catching on to the fact that not everyone in the back-in-the-back was snoozing, drew the line at that.

These films clearly weren’t appropriate for children, and they certainly made an impression on me. They gave me nightmares, of course, but they also offered me exposure to important 20th-century works of art. It’s something I’ve appreciated ever since.

— Betsy Biesenbach, a reader in Roanoke