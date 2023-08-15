I recently observed my 75th birthday. How could that possibly be? I hadn’t thought about it much, but elderliness seems to sneak up on you.

I think that I was tipped off to my aging at a gathering when a woman referred to “that white-haired gentleman over there” nodding in my direction. I turned to see who she was referring to before I realized that it was me.

I was reminded again recently when, after looking all over our house for my eyeglasses, I asked my wife if she had seen them (I don’t wear them all of the time). She said, “Yes. You have them on …”

Aging does seem to have its advantages. More than once, I’ve received the “senior discount” at restaurants and elsewhere without asking.

Nice people keep sending me invitations to free lunches, heavy hors d’oeuvres, brunches, courtyard cookouts and “gourmet” dinners at restaurants to listen to talks about such things as estate planning, surviving retirement, Medicare supplemental insurance, neuropathy, emergency medical transportation coverage and financial planning.

I should probably attend the program covering “grandchild protection,” to find out if it is about protecting me from my grandchildren, or something else.

I seem to receive weekly invitations to free hearing aid clinics, hearing screenings, video ear inspections and audiometric exams.

Despite my time in the field artillery, I think my hearing is still OK, but then both of my parents had hearing aids late in their lives.

My dad loved being able to turn his off on certain occasions. My mother complained about her very expensive hearing aids until my sister figured out that she was inserting them in the wrong ears.

Local retirement communities and assisted living facilities also seem to have me on their radar screens. I am flattered that so many are thinking of me as I age. It certainly must take a village …

— Bill Hackworth, a reader in Roanoke