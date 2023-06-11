In October 2018, I adopted a little black toy poodle at the Angels of Assisi local pet adoption center. "Cujo" had arrived from Oklahoma along with 10 puppies and three Chihuahuas from Tulsa Humane Society following widespread flooding there.

My husband of 54 years had died earlier in the year, and Misty, our miniature poodle of 12 years had been euthanized some months back due to a serious illness. Things were really very lonely at my home.

When he came to me, Cujo was 8 years old and weighed 7 pounds. I renamed him “JoJo” which seemed more fitting for his size and temperament. I made several phone calls to Oklahoma and learned that he was initially housed at a pet shelter in Bartlesville. Our local vet suggested that JoJo had probably been used for breeding, due to his excellent lines, intelligence and mild manner.

Of the four poodles I have owned, JoJo is certainly the most gentle and loving. Whoever raised him in Oklahoma certainly knew how to care for a dog. I want his former owner to know that he is loved by many people here in Virginia. He has filled an important place in my home and heart during the past four years.

— Lee Gouffray, a reader in Roanoke