Reckless drivers are plaguing Riverside Drive

I am concerned about the constant speeders and careless drivers on East Riverside Drive in Salem. It is a very small strip of road, but attracts a lot of traffic. Combine this with the wildlife coming from and to the lake and you have an area that is ripe for tragedy.

I was much impressed at how Police Chief Mike Crawley, Vice Mayor Jim Wallace and Officer Chris Hayth worked together to mitigate the safety issues there. Speed limit signs rapidly went into place after I brought the issue to their attention, and the chief referred the need for rumble strips on Riverside Drive to the appropriate department. Here’s hoping they will soon be in place.

The reckless drivers have been warned, but they still don’t seem to be getting the message. We need to shoot more radar than the PD already does. It is a park area, an outdoor recreation area and a neighborhood combined. This confluence complicates the dangers involved with ducks and geese crossing the road. Just a couple of weeks ago I saw a child jump out of the back of her parents’ car and dart into the street on the far side of a blind curve.

I’m sad to relay that as I wrote this, a friend who lives on that street told me a speeder hit a duck near his house, then just left it in the road and sped on. I have also seen a deer dart wildly across the road during the day. But there is no excuse for hitting a duck. Ducks don’t dart wildly across the road. They slowly waddle across the street and you have to be driving recklessly to hit one on Riverside Drive.

More traffic enforcement can weed out some of these reckless and careless drivers and protect everyone.