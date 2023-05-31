Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

My godson comes over every morning before school, and while I'm doing various chores, I keep the news on, hoping to interest him in politics and current affairs. I do SO want his generation to fix the messes we've made when it's their turn.

I've seen him flinch a bit when the school-shooting-of-the-month comes on, but there are so many of them, we kind of ignore them now. The one in Nashville in March seemed somehow different. Maybe it's because the security and bodycam footage was so complete and because the events unfolded so fast, since the staff knew exactly where the shooter was and the police didn't dither around in a hallway, as they did in Uvalde. Or maybe it's because some of the parents of victims have made their children's autopsy reports public, and now we know exactly what happens to a tiny body when it's riddled with bullets. So I turned the news off for a couple of days afterward to spare us both the pain.

I read an article about how to talk to kids his age about these shootings, and it said he's still young enough to be reassured by being told his school is safe and the adults around him will take care of him. Anyone who believes that is delusional. These kids know better. If they’re safe, why are they doing active shooter drills so often that a tornado drill is scarier? And of course, it would be a lie.

The article also said kids his age still need help distinguishing fantasy from reality. They know what reality is. That's why they prefer to keep their faces in their phones. The fantasy is much easier to live with. We shouldn’t diss them for their phone addictions. It may be the only thing that keeps them sane.

— Betsy Biesenbach, a reader in Roanoke