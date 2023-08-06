Apparently, these days, people do a lot of their eating on the couch, so much so that smaller apartments don’t even have dining areas. So why is it that on all the home improvement shows, everyone wants countertop seating in a kitchen that also contains a casual dining table, and is right next to a formal dining room with another table in it?

That’s a lot of space wasted on a lot of places where no one is eating. Everyone always say it’s for “entertaining,” but let’s get real. Most people never entertain these days, because cleaning up is such a pain.

My husband, my son and I always made a point of eating dinner at the table every night, and I think it was a good thing. But we just had the one table. These days, I eat breakfast and lunch on the couch, since those meals consist of basically shoving whatever into my face in between other activities. It disappoints my husband when he’s home that I won’t join him at the table, because he’s used to having sit-down restaurant meals with his co-workers.

That’s when I recite to him a quote I found a while back that fits me perfectly:

“For better or for worse, but not for lunch!”

— Betsy Biesenbach, a reader in Roanoke