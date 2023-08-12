The land of the free to be different

I often find myself in a place in which “The Star Spangled Banner” plays, and everyone stops what they’re doing, puts their hands over their hearts and faces the flag. I will stand up in a nod to everyone else’s sensibilities, but that’s it.

I’m as patriotic as the next person, but feeling compelled to express those feelings publicly makes me uneasy. Patriotism is like prayer. Some people find great comfort in displaying it in the company of others, while others prefer to mark it in quiet and solitude.

So what do I do while I’m standing there? Well, I give some thought to those who feel this country has not offered them the same benefits and privileges it’s given me, but mostly I think about how grateful I am to be living in a nation in which I am free to show my love for it as I see fit.

— Betsy Biesenbach, a reader in Roanoke