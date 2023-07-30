The wildlife buffet stops here

I can tolerate a lot of pranks committed by wildlife: a bear that destroyed my bird feeder; squirrels that mistakenly thought I wanted them living inside with me; skunks who dig multiple holes in the mulch (why?); deer that feast on the rhododendron; crows that start their raucous arguing way too early in the morning. But I cannot tolerate mice that come inside to nibble on my Tootsie Roll Pops.

“Tootsie Roll Pops for an old woman?” you might ask.

Well, yes! Of course! It’s a tradition started by my husband, Dean, years ago — enjoy a Tootsie Roll Pop while watching the Hokies or Hoos sports teams giving their opponents what-for!

It’s a tradition that must be continued, so the mice have to go (a mile away in a Havahart trap where they are released). Take that, you mice!

— Sally Mook, a reader in Blacksburg