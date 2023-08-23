One of the joys of the Roanoke Quilts of Valor chapter membership is participating in quilt presentation to deserving veterans.

Each of us from our chapter has a specific task to perform during the ceremony. I am a wrapper, and I have the privilege to wrap a quilt around the honored veteran on this special occasion.

This past Saturday we awarded a quilt to a lovely gentleman who served our country for more than thirty30 years, including part of the Vietnam War. After he was officially “wrapped,” he asked to say a few words.

He was generous with praise to his wife and children, who endured his absences over the years. He touched briefly on his treatment upon returning home after Vietnam. As many know, our Vietnam veterans often didn’t get the same treatment as returning soldiers from previous wars. These young men and women endured ridicule and outright hostility rather than the glory they rightfully deserved. He went on to say that receiving this quilt made him feel “seen” and acknowledged for the very first time.

We were then tasked with pinning our local Vietnam vets with a special commemorative pin from the Department of Veterans Affairs. The person who normally performs this task couldn’t make it on Saturday, so my fellow wrapper stood in for her. She asked our chapter leader what she should say upon pinning this veteran, and our leader responded: “You’ll think of something.” And did she ever.

As she finished the pinning, she looked at him and whispered “Welcome Home.” I can’t help believing that those were the two most perfect words she could have ever said. It was obvious to everyone that he could finally let out the emotions he was holding in for so long.

Those two simple words, “welcome home,” keep running through my mind. How different would so many men and women be today had they just heard those beautiful words decades ago.

— Loni Bier, a reader in Daleville