The 50th annual Kiwanis Wilderness Trail Festival will take place in downtown Christiansburg on Sept. 16 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

A record number of vendors have registered this year and will extend on Main Street all the way from Town Hall to Burger King, according to the Kiwanis Club of Christiansburg.

The event will include arts and crafts vendors, craft demonstrations, an enhanced children’s area, two stages, an emergency services location, classic cars, raffles, and a silent auction.

For those vendors who have not already applied, they need to get their applications in soon while space is still available, according to the release.The children’s area in front of Atlantic Union Bank and sponsored by ATMOS Energy will include inflatables, face painting, Chuckles the Clown, cork and balloon pop gun galleries, and first responder vehicles just across Main Street on South Franklin Street.

Live crafters will be on West Main Street in front of the Dollar General Store. This area will include a blacksmith; mill-stone preservationist; bullet maker; leather hand crafter; basket maker; hand maker of tables and chairs and the NRV Beekeeper Association.

The community stage, sponsored by Shentel, will be in the medical parking lot at West Main Street and South Hickok Street. The performers’ stage sponsored by Walmart will be at East Main and Pepper Street. The stage performances begin at 9:30 a.m. and end at 3:30 p.m.

A dozen vendors will be at the food court at North Franklin and Main Streets and in front of the Montgomery Museum.

All proceeds from this event benefit youth-focused programs of the Kiwanis. The Kiwanis Club assumed operation of the festival from the Montgomery County Chamber of Commerce in 2009. Admission and parking are free. For information, call 540-230-5494 or visit www.wildernesstrailfestival.com.