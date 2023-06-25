The Blacksburg Breakfast Lions hosted their annual Lions on the Lake boat and picnic outing at Claytor Lake State Park on June 17.

The Lions have held this event for the past 10 years to help the blind and disabled experience aquatic recreation not readily available to them. A total of 50 participants, including more than a dozen sight-impaired individuals, their family members and Lions Club volunteer helpers, enjoyed traditional picnic food like grilled hamburgers and hot dogs. Goodwill and New Vision provided transportation.

“The club’s veteran Captain Dave Gruber spent the afternoon driving picnickers around an island and past the lake’s dam on a luxury 10-passenger pontoon craft,” reads a news release about the event provided by Lion Peter Hartmann. “Calm waters, brisk breezes, and occasional refreshing sprays were reported by all his passengers.”

In addition to the boat excursion and picnic, participants enjoyed an afternoon of fellowship on a perfect summer day. Hartmann reports that organizers were delighted to welcome back a young man named Michael, who was one of the club’s inaugural participants when he was 8 years old.

Anyone interested in taking part in the June 2024 Lions on the Lake event should contact Suzanne Ament at seament@radford.edu. Readers can also follow the club’s activities at BlacksburgBreakfastLionsClub.com or Facebook.

- The Roanoke Times