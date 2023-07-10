The New River Valley Home Builders Association will present the 8th Annual Touch-A-Truck NRV event on Saturday, Aug. 12, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. in the back parking lot at the Uptown Christiansburg mall.

This family event offers area children a safe, hands-on experience where they can explore trucks, tractors and heavy machinery, and interact with the people who build, protect and serve the NRV. In the process, they get to learn about careers in the building industry and public service.

The NRVHBA invites any New River Valley individual or business that has a vehicle that aligns with the Touch-A-Truck mission to participate in the event. Additional sponsors are also invited to sign on. Those interested should contact the New River Valley Home Builders Association or visit www.touchatrucknrv.com.

