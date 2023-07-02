Visitors at the furniture and food showroom inside downtown’s Fire Station One won’t hear staff telling them to keep their food and drink off the couches.

The historic structure — renovated into a boutique hotel, higher-end cafe and home experience space — has a staff that encourages that sort of behavior. Patrons roam with Nordic-inspired snacks and precariously perched wine glasses while they test the furniture for comfort, or rest on a hotel bed while crunching on caviar-laden potato chips.

The furniture comes from TXTUR, which builds sturdy, made-to-order pieces in a Roanoke factory. The TXTUR showroom’s in-house eatery, Stock Café, plates up the likes of toast Skagen — Carolina shrimp salad with cornichons and smoked trout roe on grilled brioche.

A visitor might sense that at least two of the employees, Nick Guacheta, a sales-and-marketing team member who used to do stand-up comedy, and Stock’s chef, Jeff Farmer, enjoy a wink and a nod about their current situation.

“I am at the end of the day a furniture salesman now,” Farmer said, without a soupçon of sarcasm.

It’s hard to avoid comparisons between TXTUR and a certain world-famous furniture store chain that sells wares inspired by Scandinavian aesthetics but is constructed of low-end materials — and is known for assembly that challenges even the most technically inclined. When that chain’s customers feel hungry from exploring the cavernous showrooms, there’s a cafe to satiate their appetites.

Farmer acknowledged that some customers come in and ask him about the IKEA effect. Furniture and food? Surely you jest.

But anyone who has visited Stock Café knows that both the food and the furniture are no joke.

It might seem strange for Farmer, a chef with roots in Louisiana, Mississippi, and Southwest Virginia, to have turned his eye to cooler climes for this recent venture’s gastronomic inspiration. But for him the cuisine choice was a no-brainer. “I came on in June of last year and pretty fast I made the connection. One of my customers said it’s like IKEA for grownups.”

Farmer, clad in standard-issue chef garb including a punk rock T-shirt and dark-framed glasses that contrast his fair complexion, is clearly someone who also thinks beyond the service pass, taking design into account.

Think Globally, Eat Locally

Farmer notes the references to Nordic and Scandinavian cuisine are more concentrated on Norway and Holland, touting European dishes with North Carolina accents. Smoked sturgeon salad is made with fish from that state’s Marshallberg Farm, and the shrimp salad on Skagen toast is made from North Carolina-harvested seafood.

One item that Farmer has put on the menu speaks specifically to Holland’s Indonesian population: Kapsalon. The street fare has a base comprised of French fries topped with chicken Shawarma, a spicy sambal and garlic sauce tempered by Gouda cheese, and cool lettuce, tomato and cucumbers. Food for the post- and pre-pub crawl to be sure.

“I wanted something accessible that was at the same time fast but also a little higher end,” Farmer said. “You can get French fries topped with stuff but you can also get a steak and lamb.”

He has also tried to make caviar — something of a luxury item — more accessible too, serving it with crispy potato chips.

“My whole thing is that I want to get people to eat caviar. It shouldn’t be a luxury,” Farmer said.

And he doesn’t want people to think of the cafe as fine dining because of the furniture’s price points.

Such larger home goods chains as Restoration Hardware have offered locally sourced food to accompany the furniture shopping experience for years. Purists who are focused on the food-and-furniture aspect might poo-poo this notion as degrading both and elevating neither. But its a business model that has been gaining traction for a while, and it values the entirety of the experience above all else. Farmer seems more than content to be part of this model.

A Roanoke Renaissance

On the other side of the house, literally and metaphorically, sits Nick Guacheta. He is proud of the forward-thinking mentality that has been a company trademark since its inception during the pandemic.

“We knew we wanted to do a brick-and-mortar showroom, but we didn’t want a common or orthodox showroom,” he said. “People wouldn’t be able to appreciate this product browsing a furniture showroom.”

Patrons at TXTUR are encouraged to eat at Stock and not only browse with their food and wine but sit on the furniture and lounge.

“The hotel is just the same opportunity to eat in the product, sleep in the product and become as familiar with it as we are,” Guacheta said.

Guacheta is also enthusiastic about the reception TXTUR has gotten in the community from locals and out-of-towners alike, in spite of some TXTUR products prices, which can go for up to several thousand dollars for just one comfy chair. Farmer admits that he would be hard-pressed to afford a sofa that was within his line of sight during a recent interview there.

“This building, especially on the weekend, the people who come through here are awestruck about the business,” Guacheta said. “We see people coming from the kind of places that you would think wouldn’t typically have an interest in Roanoke. Their jaws drop when they walk in.”

Guacheta senses that the company is doing something special. Indeed, its vertical manufacturing process — which takes care of the entire production in house — is unique in Roanoke and rare in the nation. Beyond the furniture itself, TXTUR is creating momentum.

“I think us being here and being downtown and this kind of renaissance notion again, we’re trying to provide good jobs, we’re trying to make good products,” Guacheta said. “[The hotel] is this big historical landmark accessing this renaissance energy.”

Factory Men

While TXTUR’s vertical integration is unique in the furniture manufacturing industry, so is CEO Greg Terrill’s commitment to sustainability.

In 2018 Americans threw away 12.1 million tons of furniture, according to the EPA. Terrill wants to at least begin to reverse that trend. At TXTUR, products become part of a circular economy that customers can bring back for repair or, even years after purchase, for refurbishing into another product. The production plant in Southeast Roanoke uses scrap wood to heat the building when temperatures drop.

Despite these innovations, the company is deeply rooted in the traditional manufacturing business. TXTUR’s parent company, Frank Chervan, is a three-generation furniture manufacturing company started in 1932 by Terrill’s grandfather, and it bears his grandfather’s name. Chervan started the company in Raveena, Ohio, moved operations to Bedford after World War II and relocated to Roanoke in 2006, according to the company website’s history page.

It’s not a large leap to begin to see similarities between TXTUR and another furniture manufacturing legacy.

John D. Bassett III, whom Roanoke author Beth Macy chronicled in her book “Factory Man,” doesn’t see TXTUR necessarily as a revival of furniture manufacturing’s heyday in Southwest Virginia, but more a niche market operation.

Where the Bassett family business, Bassett Furniture Industries, was among the world’s largest furniture manufacterers in decades past, TXTUR is targeting a local niche market. Bassett, whose family famously forced him from that company in the years before its decline as an employer in Henry County, moved on to make his mark in Galax with Vaughan-Bassett Furniture Co., saving hundreds of factory jobs in the process.

“We cater to a market that’s larger than the designer market,” said Bassett. “We’re still here. We’re one of the few manufacturers left.”

While TXTUR’s location in Southwest Virginia is coincidental, the association with furniture manufacturing in Southwest Virginia’s legacy is strong.

Bassett must sense the renewed life that TXTUR has breathed into the region. He and Terrill have spoken about possibly collaborating on a product. At least preliminarily, Bassett is testing the waters to see how his company can collaborate to “design and produce something we haven’t produced before,” according to the furniture magnate.

While TXTUR’s residential manufacturing model may not begin to approach the pre-1980s manufacturing peak for residential markets like Bassett’s, the vertical integration model that is unique to TXTUR has allowed the company to capitalize on the custom design market by beating the competition in speed and quality.

Vertical integration starts with cutting the basic pieces and encompasses all aspects of making the product, including staining and finishing with upholstery. The raw materials the company uses are a mix of such imports as sustainably harvested European beech from Germany and locally harvested woods from Virginia and North Carolina.

“We’re one of the only plants that starts with lumber and goes all the way through” the manufacturing process, Terrill said on a recent visit to the Chervan plant on Greenbrier Avenue, which builds TXTUR furniture. Terrill said 3,500 types of products go through the plant in a year.

Where vertical integration allows TXTUR to outpace the competition is its speed-to-customization ratio. The traditional lead time for ordering customized furniture can extend to 16 weeks. TXTUR gets it done in 10 days to six weeks. A chair takes just 11 hours to go through the finishing process, Terrill said.

Walking the plant floor is like watching a mesmerizing dance of programmed machinery and skilled crafts people doing their best work.

Frank Chervan began its shift toward more mechanization in the mid-90s as a cost-saving measure when Northern Italian chairmakers were clobbering it, even though European labor costs were significantly higher. Terrill visited Italy and found that technology was the key ingredient to the Piemonte’s competitive edge.

Now numerous Balestrini machines grace the plant floor, along with Japanese routers.

Machinery creates speed and also efficiency. In one section of the plant a smart saw maximizes the wood used in making the furniture pieces, saving 5% to 6% on raw materials. At expenditures of $40,000 a week, it’s a sizeable cost savings.

Bassett said that Vaughan-Bassett representatives visited Hanover, Germany, in May, for Ligna, the largest furniture manufacturing show in the world.

While globalization has largely been attributed to the decline of U.S. manufacturing, it’s surprising to talk to Terrill and learn how inherently connected TXTUR’s furniture manufacturing process has been to global influences, and not at all the death knell of furniture manufacturing in the U.S. Perhaps the reasons have more to do with a market that demanded a drive to cut costs by using lower cost materials and cutting corners in a multi-staged building process that span oceans from China to Vietnam.

But Terrill literally does not cut corners. One of the hallmarks of TXTUR furniture is its ability to endure. Terrill has been told that he could save $1.10 on corner blocks in ottomans, among other pieces of furniture, by forgoing the extra support. He would never dream of it.

A commercial resort client once asked if the company could make a chair that supported 500 pounds. Terrill’s response was, “We don’t make a chair that doesn’t.”

Terrill would rather make a product that lasts, and contribute to the circular economy by keeping product in the consumer cycle. TXTUR furniture is heirloom meant to either be passed down or upcycled.

And who knows? TXTUR’s business model seems inevitably scalable, and it includes the restaurant concept, Farmer said. In that sense, TXTUR would be reimagining the furniture manufacturing model on a national scale.

Should that happen, customers will be able to take their glasses of wine with them while they try out the furniture, unlike at IKEA. Red wine stains be damned.

“I may not be here several years from now, but this needs to be something the business can replicate if and when the company grows,” said Farmer adding that he is fine putting the furniture front-and-center. “I’d rather just be a component than the main focus.”

